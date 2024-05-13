Hollywood Reporter: Film Writer David Callaham to Pen Next Installment in Godzilla/Kong Film Series

Callaham credited for 2014 live-action Godzilla film's story

News entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter reported on Friday that screenwriter David Callaham ( Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse films) will write the script for Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's "next installment of ... [the] Godzilla/Kong monster movie series."

Callaham received a story credit for the Hollywood live-action Godzilla film in 2014.

Meanwhile, Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard is not yet confirmed to direct the new film. Wingard is reported to direct an original movie titled Onslaught this fall, before taking on any other projects.

Image via Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire website © 2024 WARNER BROS. ENT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. GODZILLA TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Warner Bros.

Legendary Entertainment

, the latest film inand's "Monsterverse" series, opened in the United States on March 29, two weeks earlier than its previously planned April 12 date. The April 12 release was itself a delay from its original March 15 opening.

The film earned approximately US$8 million during its preview screenings on March 28 in roughly 3,400 locations in the U.S. The earnings mark the second-best previews for a "Monsterverse" movie, as 2014's Godzilla earned US$9.3 million in preview screenings.

The film earned US$80 million in its opening weekend in the U.S., topping the box office for the weekend. The film has earned a total of US$191,820,543 in the U.S., and US$558,720,543 worldwide as of Sunday.

The film opened in Japan on April 26, and debuted at #2 in the box office. The film sold 306,000 tickets and earned 466,704,060 yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days, and had sold 417,000 tickets and earned a cumulative total of 622 million yen (about US$4.06 million) in its first four days (the film opened on a long weekend). The film has sold a total of 857,000 tickets and earned a cumulative total of 1,171,525,390 yen (about US$7.56 million) as of May 5.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Borys Kit) via Cinema Today