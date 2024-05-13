News
Survive Said the Prophet's 'Make / Break Yourself' N. America Tour Hits 7 Cities in July
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Band performs in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Berkeley, Los Angeles, San Diego from July 3-15
Rock ensemble Survive Said the Prophet announced its "Make / Break Yourself" North American tour dates on Monday. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale.
The tour dates and venues are:
- July 3 – NY, New York, Le Poisson Rouge
- July 5– ON, Toronto, Lee's Palace
- July 7– IL, Chicago, Reggies
- July 10 – WA, Seattle, NEUMOS (with The Band Ice Cream)
- July 13 – CA, Berkeley, Cornerstone (with The Band Ice Cream)
- July 14 – CA, Los Angeles, The Echoplex (with Kala)
- July 15 – CA, San Diego, Brick by Brick (with Kala)
The band's first American tour titled “MAKE / BREAK YOURSELF The West Coast Tour” took place from April 2 to April 9 in Seattle, Portland, Berkeley, Los Angeles, and San Diego.
Survive Said the Prophet has performed the theme songs for the Banana Fish, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Tokyo 24th Ward, and Vinland Saga anime.
The band performed at the "Crunchyroll Night of Live Music" concert at Anime NYC on November 18.
