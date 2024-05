Survive Said the Prophet's 'Make / Break Yourself' N. America Tour Hits 7 Cities in July

Band performs in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Berkeley, Los Angeles, San Diego from July 3-15

Image courtesy of Survive Said the Prophet

Rock ensembleannounced its "Make / Break Yourself" North American tour dates on Monday. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale

The tour dates and venues are:

July 3 – NY, New York, Le Poisson Rouge

July 5– ON, Toronto, Lee's Palace

July 7– IL, Chicago, Reggies

July 10 – WA, Seattle, NEUMOS (with The Band Ice Cream)

July 13 – CA, Berkeley, Cornerstone (with The Band Ice Cream)

July 14 – CA, Los Angeles, The Echoplex (with Kala)

July 15 – CA, San Diego, Brick by Brick (with Kala)

The band's first American tour titled “MAKE / BREAK YOURSELF The West Coast Tour” took place from April 2 to April 9 in Seattle, Portland, Berkeley, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

Survive Said the Prophet has performed the theme songs for the Banana Fish , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Tokyo 24th Ward , and Vinland Saga anime.

The band performed at the " Crunchyroll Night of Live Music" concert at Anime NYC on November 18.

Source: Email correspondence