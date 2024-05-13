×
Survive Said the Prophet's 'Make / Break Yourself' N. America Tour Hits 7 Cities in July

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Band performs in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Berkeley, Los Angeles, San Diego from July 3-15

Image courtesy of Survive Said the Prophet
Rock ensemble Survive Said the Prophet announced its "Make / Break Yourself" North American tour dates on Monday. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale.

The tour dates and venues are:

  • July 3 – NY, New York, Le Poisson Rouge
  • July 5– ON, Toronto, Lee's Palace
  • July 7– IL, Chicago, Reggies
  • July 10 – WA, Seattle, NEUMOS (with The Band Ice Cream)
  • July 13 – CA, Berkeley, Cornerstone (with The Band Ice Cream)
  • July 14 – CA, Los Angeles, The Echoplex (with Kala)
  • July 15 – CA, San Diego, Brick by Brick (with Kala)

The band's first American tour titled “MAKE / BREAK YOURSELF The West Coast Tour” took place from April 2 to April 9 in Seattle, Portland, Berkeley, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

Survive Said the Prophet has performed the theme songs for the Banana Fish, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Tokyo 24th Ward, and Vinland Saga anime.

The band performed at the "Crunchyroll Night of Live Music" concert at Anime NYC on November 18.

Source: Email correspondence

