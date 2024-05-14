×
News
Frieren, Medalist Win 48th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards (Updated)

posted on by Alex Mateo
I See Your Face, Turned Away also honored

Japanese publisher Kodansha announced the winners on Tuesday for its 48th annual Manga Awards.

Best Shōnen Manga

frieren
© Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe, Shogakukan
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (was also nominated in 2022)
Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe

Other nominees included The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity, Gachiakuta, Tank Chair, and Daemons of the Shadow Realm.

Best Shōjo Manga

face
© Rumi Ichinohe, Kodansha
I See Your Face, Turned Away
Rumi Ichinohe

Other nominees inluded In the Clear Moonlit Dusk, Firefly Wedding, and A Sign of Affection.

Best General Manga

14medalist
© Tsurumaikada, Kodansha
Medalist (was also nominated in 2023)
Tsurumaikada

Other nominees included Oshi no Ko, The Darwin Incident, Chiikawa, Nagatan to Ao to: Ichika no Ryōrichō, and Bōkyō Tarō.

In past years, Kodansha gave out a "Best Children's Manga" award as well, but starting in 2015 Kodansha has integrated the nominees for that category into the Best Shōnen Manga and Best Shōjo Manga categories instead.

Last year, Ryōsuke Fuji and Katarina's Shangri-La Frontier won the Best Shōnen Manga award. Mamoru Aoi's My Girlfriend's Child won the Best Shōjo Manga award. Misaki Takamatsu's Skip and Loafer won the Best General Manga award.

Update: Title updated to reflect winner.

Source: Kodansha

