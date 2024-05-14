Frieren, Medalist Win 48th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards (Updated)

Japanese publisher Kodansha announced the winners on Tuesday for its 48th annual Manga Awards.

Best Shōnen Manga

© Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe, Shogakukan

(was also nominated in 2022)

Other nominees included The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity , Gachiakuta , Tank Chair , and Daemons of the Shadow Realm .

Best Shōjo Manga

© Rumi Ichinohe, Kodansha

Other nominees inluded In the Clear Moonlit Dusk , Firefly Wedding , and A Sign of Affection .

Best General Manga

© Tsurumaikada, Kodansha

(was also nominated in 2023)

Other nominees included Oshi no Ko , The Darwin Incident , Chiikawa , Nagatan to Ao to: Ichika no Ryōrichō , and Bōkyō Tarō .

In past years, Kodansha gave out a "Best Children's Manga" award as well, but starting in 2015 Kodansha has integrated the nominees for that category into the Best Shōnen Manga and Best Shōjo Manga categories instead.

Last year, Ryōsuke Fuji and Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier won the Best Shōnen Manga award. Mamoru Aoi 's My Girlfriend's Child won the Best Shōjo Manga award. Misaki Takamatsu 's Skip and Loafer won the Best General Manga award.

