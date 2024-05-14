NieR Franchise's YoRHa: Pearl Harbor Descent Record Manga Listed to End With 4th Volume on July 5

Manga based on Butai Shōnen YoRHa stage play series launched in December 2020

YoRHa Shinjuwan Takashika Sakusen Kiroku

Amazon is listing the fourth compiled book volume of's manga as the final volume, which will ship on July 5.

Soramichi launched the manga based on the Butai Shōnen YoRHa stage play series on Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in December 2020. Square Enix published the manga's third in March 2022. Square Enix Manga & Books released the first volume in English in December 2022 and shipped its third volume on March 19.

Square Enix Manga & Books describes the story:

This manga series recounts the events of the 14th Machine War, following the plight of the group of YoRHa® soldiers tasked with invading Mt. Ka'ala to destroy the enemy server.

The now-defunct Japanese game developer Cavia ( Drakengard , Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles ) developed the original NieR game as a spinoff of the Drakengard series in 2010. Square Enix released versions of the game for two different consoles: NieR Gestalt for the Xbox 360, and NieR Replicant for the PlayStation 3. NieR Replicant featured a different character design for the protagonist, and minor differences in the plot. NieR was the last game Cavia developed before being disbanded and absorbed into AQ Interactive Inc. in July 2010.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., a remastered edition of NieR Replicant, launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in April 2020.

The NieR:Automata sequel shipped for PS4 in Japan in February 2017, followed by North America and Europe in March 2017. Square Enix also released the game on PC via Steam in March 2017, and on Xbox One in June 2018. The game has a combined shipments and digital download sales number of 4.5 million.

NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a , the television anime of Square Enix and Platinum Games ' NieR:Automata action role-playing game, premiered in January 2023.

The NieR Re[in]carnation smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in February 2021. It launched in North America and Europe in July 2021. The game ended service on April 30.

