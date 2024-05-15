FuRyu Announces New Beyblade X: XONE for Switch, PC

FuRyu announced on Wednesday a new game in the Beyblade franchise titled Beyblade X : XONE . The game will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in Japan on November 14. According to the company, this is the game for the series with online battles.

Image via Beyblade X: XONE's website © Homura Kawamoto, Hikaru Muno, Posuka Demizu, BBXProject, TV TOKYO, TOMY, FURYU Corporation

There will be a special Beyblade "Shinobi Knife 4-60LF Metal Coat: Blue" exclusive to physical copies of the Switch version.

Image via Beyblade X: XONE's website © Homura Kawamoto, Hikaru Muno, Posuka Demizu, BBXProject, TV TOKYO, TOMY, FURYU Corporation

The game includes a single-player mode with a new story and characters, as well as online multiplayer. Players can customize Beyblades and use them to fight. The game features stadiums with X Lines and the X Dash from the Beyblade X anime. There is also an "Active Gauge" that is original to the game.

© Homura Kawamoto, Hikaru Muno, Posuka Demizu, BBXProject, TV TOKYO

The Beyblade X toy line will also launch this summer.

Takara Tomy announced the Beyblade X project in March 2023. Takara Tomy describes the project as the "4th generation," after the original 1999 Beyblade ( Bakuten Shoot Beyblade ), 2008's Beyblade: Metal Fusion ( Metal Fight Beyblade ), and 2015's Beyblade Burst .

Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui ), Hikaru Muno ( High Card ), and Posuka Demizu ( The Promised Neverland ) launched the Beyblade X manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine in June 2023. Kawamoto and his younger brother Muno are credited with the original story, and Demizu is drawing the manga.

Beyblade Burst QuadStrike , the seventh season of the Beyblade Burst anime series, premiered on Disney XD in April 2023 and on Hulu that May in the U.S. Episodes streamed on YouTube following the U.S. premieres. The anime also aired on the company's additional regional broadcast partners. The show had 26 22-minute episodes.