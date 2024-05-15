Hiroshi Motomiya Launches New Manga Series on June 5

Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on May 15 that Hiroshi Motomiya will launch a new series title Jinsei Iroiro (The Variety of Life) in this year's 13th issue of the magazine on June 5.

Image via Grand Jump © Hiroshi Motomiya, Shuesiha

The announcement describes the story as following Kurosawa, a man who recently resigned from a prestigious company.

Motomiya recently ended the Mirai Banashi (Stories of the Future) manga on March 6. Motomiya launched the manga in the first 2024 issue of Grand Jump on December 6, after ending his Mukashi Banashi (Stories of the Past) manga in November 2023. That previous manga launched in Grand Jump in July 2023.

While Mukashi Banashi tells different folk tales of different regions, which depict its people, lifestyle, and culture, Mirai Banashi instead focuses on the "reality of humans who will live in the future."

Motomiya ended his Takeki Ōgon no Kuni : Takahashi Korekiyo , the latest manga from his Takeki Ōgon no Kuni manga series, in April 2023. The manga launched in Grand Jump in December 2022. Shueisha published one compiled book volume of the manga in June 2023.

Motomiya's Takeki Ōgon no Kuni manga series was serialized in Shueisha 's Business Jump magazine from 1990 to 1992, and featured stories about real-life Japanese historical figures. Previous manga in this series have centered on Yatarō Iwasaki in 1990, Dōsan in 2000, Munenori Yagyū in 2010, Tadataka Inō from November 2020 to July 2021, Sontoku Ninomiya (whose birth name is Kinjirō Ninomiya) from October 2021 to May 2022, and Kimimasa Yuri in July 2022.

Motomiya debuted as a manga artist in 1965. Many of his other manga — such as Otoko Ippiki Gaki Daisho , Ore no Sora , and Otokogi — have inspired live-action and anime adaptations. His Katsu Fūtarō!! manga inspired a live-action film that opened in November 2019.

Motomiya's popular Salaryman Kintaro manga has been running on and off in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 1994. He restarted the series as a web manga in April of 2005, and has launched several spinoff series in Weekly Young Jump since 2009. NTT Solmare 's ComicFriends Facebook -based service briefly offered the manga in English, but the service closed in 2012. The manga has inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike , several live-action drama series, and a 2001 anime series that Arts Magic released in North America.

Source: Grand Jump