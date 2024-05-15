Hosui Yamazaki's Boku-tachi no Shitai Sagashi Manga Listed as Ending in 4th Volume

Volume ships on July 18

Image via Comic Natalie © Hosui Yamazaki, Nihon Bungeisha

Boku-tachi no Shitai Sagashi

Amazon is listing the fourth compiled book volume of's(Our Hunt for a Corpse) as the final volume. The volume will ship on July 18.

The manga's story begins when Isshin Inui invites his friends to go out on a journey on their bikes to find their long lost friend Ayano Hirakawa, who has been gone for years. Their only clue is a last photo that Ayano sent to them from her smartphone before disappearing. Using this clue, Isshin and his friends head up to a mountain. Here, they find the truth of Ayano's fate, and how she ties into a conspiracy of child kidnapping.

Yamazaki launched the manga in Nihon Bungeisha 's Manga Top website in October 2021. Nihon Bungeisha published the manga's third volume in October 2023.

Eiji Ohtsuka and Yamazaki launched The Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service manga in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in 2002. The two then moved the manga to Young Ace in 2009. The manga started a reboot in Young Ace in June 2017. Dark Horse Comics is releasing the manga in North America. The company published the first 14 volumes of the manga, and then began re-releasing the manga in omnibus volumes in 2015. The company announced in 2019 that it would continue to release the manga in omnibus form. Dark Horse Comics also released all three volumes of Yamazaki's Mail manga in 2006 to 2007.

Ohtsuka and Yamazaki launched their Kudan no Pistol manga in Young Ace magazine in January 2021. They temporarily ended the manga in July 2023 to begin The Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service manga's "High School Arc" in August 2023.

Source: Amazon