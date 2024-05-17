Takara's Treasure Live-Action Show to Star Yoji Iwase, EIto Konishi

The official Twitter account for the live-action adaptation of Minta Suzumaru 's Takara's Treasure ( Takara no Vidro ) boys-love manga revealed the show's two main cast members on Friday. The show will star Yoji Iwase (left in image below) as Takara Shiga and Eito Konishi (right) as Taishin Nakao.

The show will premiere on BS Asahi and TV Kanagawa on July 1, on RKB Mainichi Broadcasting and Hokkaido Broadcasting Co., Ltd. on July 6, and on CBC TV on July 7. The project will also stream exclusively in Japan on the Lemino service starting on July 1.

Yuho Ishibashi, Miki Tomita, and Ryōma Kosasa are directing the show, and Ishibashi, Tomita, and Ayumi Shimo are writing the script.

Image via SuBLime Manga's Twitter account © Minta Suzumaru, Shinshokan

Taishin has moved to Tokyo from his hometown of Fukuoka in order to reunite with Takara, a stranger who had consoled him in his grief the year prior. However, despite finally getting a chance to express his gratitude to Takara at college, he is given the cold shoulder! But Taishin, undeterred, decides to pursue Takara anyway, and Takara finds himself becoming more and more enchanted by Taishin's straightforward and earnest gaze.

'simprint licensed the manga, and will release it on September 10.describes the manga:

Suzumaru published the manga in Dear+ in 2022. Shinchosha published the manga's one compiled book volume in August 2022.

SuBLime also released Suzumaru's Golden Sparkle manga in March 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment published Suzumaru's I Didn't Mean to Fall in Love manga in March 2023.

