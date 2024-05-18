Kanon Visual Novel Listed on Steam as 'Coming Soon'

Game received Switch edition in April 2023

Prototype announced on Friday that it will release Visual Arts/Key 's Kanon visual novel on Steam . The Steam store page for the game is live, with the release date listed as "coming soon." The release will feature text in Japanese, English, and Simplified Chinese.

Image via Prototype's Twitter © Visual Arts/Key

The listing describes the game's story:

Kanon is the debut work from the visual novel studio, Key , known for titles such as CLANNAD, Little Busters, Summer Pockets and more. It received great acclaim and was even adapted into an anime series. Enjoy this tale of small miracles that occur in a northern town, now with the latest visual novel engine!

The Steam release will feature HD visuals and CG coloring, voice support, and touch gestures for the tablet PC and Steam Deck.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game launched in April 2023.

Kanon is the debut work of visual novel company Visual Arts/Key , and remains one of its most iconic works. The game originally debuted for PC in 1999. Visual novel fans consider it one of the first "nakige" (crying game), which focuses on tragic yet cathartic plotlines with cute heroines. Naoki Hisaya and Jun Maeda wrote the game, and Maeda also composed the music. Itaru Hinoue drew the character designs. Since the game's original 1999 release, the game has been ported to many different platforms.

The novel inspired a 2002 television anime adaptation by Toei Animation , as well as the Kanon Kazahana OVA in 2003 also by Toei Animation . In 2006, Kyoto Animation produced a new television anime adaptation. ADV Films released the anime on DVD in 2008, and Funimation completed the release in 2009.