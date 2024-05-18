Live-Action Tsuiraku JK to Haijin Kyōshi Sequel Casts Raiku, Reveals New Key Visuals, Trailer

Kairu Tamura reprises role as Kazuma

The staff for Tsuiraku JK to Haijin Kyōshi Lesson2 , the sequel to the live-action series adaptation of sora 's Tsuiraku JK to Haijin Kyōshi (Fallen High School Girl and Disabled Teacher) manga, revealed on May 15 Raiku will join the cast of the show and Kairu Tamura will reprise his role as Kazuma. The staff also revealed a new teaser trailer and a key visual.

The new trailer previews the opening song "Sensei Fukan" (Teacher's Proclamation) by Otoha .

Raiku will play the role of Tsukasa, Mikoto's brother (pictured below).

Image via Tsuiraku JK live-action's Twitter ©sora・白泉社 ©「墜落JKと廃人教師」製作委員会・MBS

Tsuiraku JK to Haijin Kyōshi Lesson2 will premiere on June 18.

HiHi Jets member Ryo Hashimoto returns to star as teacher Jin Haiba, while Akari Takaishi will reprise her role as student Mikoto Ochiai.

Yuka Eda ( Play It Cool, Guys ) will direct the series. Natsuki Takahashi ( Sayounara Konbanwa ) will co-write the script with Ayumi Shimo ( Lupin the 3rd Part 6 ).

© sora, Hakusensha

The manga's story begins right when high school student Mikoto Ochiai is attempting to take her own life by jumping off the school's roof, but a teacher named Jin Haiba walks in on her and persuades her to stop, suggesting that she try a relationship with him before dying.

The manga creator sora launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in July 2017, initially intended to be a short series, but eventually developing into a long-term serialization. This year's seventh issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed in March the manga will end in five chapters ( Hakusensha will publish the penultimate chapter on Monday).

The sora moniker is the pen name of Sora Mizuki . Mizuki launched the The Story of Our Unlikely Love manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in 2017, and ended it with the manga's second volume in 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga in English, and it released both volumes in English. Mizuki also draws the A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom manga, alongside writer Tail Yuzuhara . The manga launched in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker service in December 2018, and is ongoing. Yen Press licensed the manga.



Sources: MBS ' YouTube channel, Comic Natalie





