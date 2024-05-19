Mr. Osomatsu Animator Naoyuki Asano's Yomei 3000 Moji Manga Ends

Asano's adaptation of Gyatei Murasaki's short novel stories launched on January 30

Image via Ura Sunday website © Naoyuki Asano, Gyatei Murasaki, Shogakukan

Manga ONE

Yomei 3000 Moji

The official X (formerly) account of'sapp revealed on May 6 that it has published the final chapter of animator's(3000 Characters Left to Live) manga, the adaptation of Gyatei Murasaki's short novel stories compilation of the same title. The manga also runs on the website but has not yet finished its serialization there.

Asano ( Mr. Osomatsu , 2022 and 2024 Urusei Yatsura ) launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services on January 30. Yū Kasuga is in charge of the manga's composition.

Asano is the animation director and character designer for the first two seasons of Mr. Osomatsu anime series. He is also the character designer and chief animation director for the 2022 and 2024 Urusei Yatsura series, and Saint Young Men anime film.

Murasaki's short novel stories are described as "read in five minutes, instantly be shocked and burst into tears."

Murasaki began writing short novel stories on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016. Shogakukan published Yomei 3000 Moji , the first installment in the series of Murasaki's short novel stories, in 2020. The series' fourth installment published on May 2.