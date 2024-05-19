News
Mr. Osomatsu Animator Naoyuki Asano's Yomei 3000 Moji Manga Ends
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Asano (Mr. Osomatsu, 2022 and 2024 Urusei Yatsura) launched the manga on Shogakukan's Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services on January 30. Yū Kasuga is in charge of the manga's composition.
Asano is the animation director and character designer for the first two seasons of Mr. Osomatsu anime series. He is also the character designer and chief animation director for the 2022 and 2024 Urusei Yatsura series, and Saint Young Men anime film.
Murasaki's short novel stories are described as "read in five minutes, instantly be shocked and burst into tears."
Murasaki began writing short novel stories on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016. Shogakukan published Yomei 3000 Moji, the first installment in the series of Murasaki's short novel stories, in 2020. The series' fourth installment published on May 2.
