Through the Lens Ent. Establishes Manga Development, Publishing Company Hoshi Studios With Offices in Singapore, Japan

Company enters distribution deal with, plans to create manga with goal of turning them into TV anime, films

Variety reported on Saturday that film studio Through the Lens Entertainment has established a manga development and publishing startup named Hoshi Studios situated in Singapore and Japan. The company has entered a distribution deal with Shogakukan Asia , the Southeast Asian subsidiary of Shogakukan .

Hoshi Studios will create teams that combine Western television and film talent with "established Japanese manga artists" to create books and comic book or manga properties. The company plans to publish four to five comic books or manga per year and adapt the most successful ones as television anime series or films.

Hoshi Studios founder Aditya Chand stated, “Here, the idea is to have manga creators team up with the directors, first create an IP and later have those directors take the property a step further.” Chand added the company will involve "multicultural creative talent" in creating anime and manga properties.

The company's first project is Muri , a sci-fi action-adventure centered on a female android. Hoshi Studios did not reveal the talent involved in the project.

Through the Lens launched in 2021 and has produced projects such as Naomi Jaye's The Incident Report and Shih Ching Shou's Lefthanded Girl .

Source: Variety (Patrick Frater)