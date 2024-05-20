HERO, Imaru Adachi to Release New Short Manga; Miyako Hiruzuka Launches New Series in June

This year's 25th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that HERO ( Horimiya creator) and Imaru Adachi ( Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway manga adaptation) will launch a three-chapter one-shot manga (the wording used could also mean three one-shot stories) titled Terasu Hikari wa Ani no Omokage (The Light that Shines on Me is My Brother's Face), which will run from the magazine's 27th issue on June 3, up to its 29th issue on June 17. The magazine also revealed that Miyako Hiruzuka ( GOGOGOGO-GO-GHOST! ) will launch a new manga series titled Sayonara Diamond (Goodbye Diamond) in the magazine's 28th issue on June 10.

Hiruzuka's Sayonara Diamond manga centers on three girl friends who spent their youth in the high school softball club. Now in their 30s, they turn their lives around and open a detective agency in Asakusa.

Horimiya

HERO

HERO

Square Enix

Square Enix

HERO and Daisuke Hagiwara launched the Horimiya manga in Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2011 as an adaptation of HERO's four-panel school comedy manga, and ended it in March 2021. Hagiwara supervised the manga. Square Enix published the 16th and final compiled book volume of the manga in July 2021. Square Enix published a new 17th volume of the manga titled "A piece of memories" in July 2023. Yen Press published the manga in English, and will also release the 17th volume in October.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in February 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub . The Horimiya -piece- anime premiered in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub. The original Hori-san to Miyamura-kun manga has also inspired four OVA adaptations.



Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway

Monthly Comic Ace

Kadokawa

Yen Press

Adachi launched the manga adaptation ofand illustrator's) light novel series in'smagazine in November 2018.published the manga's 11th volume on February 26. publishes Adachi's manga adaptation in English, andpublishes the original light novels in English.

The original light novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Hiruzuka launched the GOGOGOGO-GO-GHOST! manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Bridge website in 2021, and the series ended in its fifth volume in July 2023. Yen Press licensed the manga and will publish the first volume in English on July 23.



Source: Weekly Big Comic Spirits issue 25





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.