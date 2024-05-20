Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth Game Series' Switch Version Delayed Indefinitely in West

Games were scheduled for release on Tuesday

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International

International (IFI) announced on Monday that it is delaying theSwitch versions of'sgame series digitally in North America and Europe indefinitely until further notice. The company did not provide a reason. The games were scheduled for digital release on Switch in the West on Tuesday. The games' releases in Japan, which are slated for Thursday, have not changed.

The games are Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 , Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 2 Sisters Generation , and Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3: V Generation ( Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 3 V Century in Japanese).

Compile Heart will release the games on Switch in Japan on Thursday, and will also release a Triple Pack of the game series. The Switch versions include past DLC as extra content.

Compile Heart stated it is also releasing the games on PlayStation 4 as download only. Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1+ is already available on PS4, and the other two games for PS4 do not yet have a release date.

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 is a remake of the first game in Compile Heart 's Hyperdimension Neptunia game series. The game originally shipped for the PS Vita in Japan in 2013, and in the West in 2014. It also debuted on PC via Steam in 2015. Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1+ , Compile Heart 's "refined" PS4 version of Re;Birth 1 , shipped in Japan in May 2018.

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 2 , a remake of the second game in the series, and Hyper Neptunia Re;Birth 3: V Generation , also got releases in the West on both PS Vita and PC via Steam .

The latest game in the franchise , Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune Sisters vs Sisters ), launched for PS4 and PlayStation 5 in Japan in April 2022. IFI released the game for PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam in January 2023 in North America and Europe.

Source: Email correspondence