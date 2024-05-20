News
Kingdom Hearts Games Get Steam Release on June 13
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix release will incldue updates to the game's textures. Those who purchase Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind or the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece bundle will receive a new "Dead of Night" Keyblade.
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX includes:
- Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories
- Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)
- Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue includes:
- Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage –
- Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)
- Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
Square Enix previously released these games, as well as Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, on PC via Epic Games Store in March 2021.
Square Enix is currently developing the Kingdom Hearts IV game. It most recently launched the Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind games for Nintendo Switch via cloud in February 2023.
Square Enix released the Kingdom Hearts III game in January 2019 in Japan and the West for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game had shipped more than 5 million copies worldwide, including digital sales, as of February 2019, and is the fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise. The "Re Mind" DLC launched in January 2020.
Source: Square Enix (Duncan Heaney)