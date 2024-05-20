Kingdom Hearts Games Get Steam Release on June 13

1st 3 main Kingdom Hearts games, with some spinoffs included

Image via Square Enix website ©Disney. ©Disney/Pixar. Developed by Square Enix.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece

announced on Tuesday that it will release the, andgames on PC viaon June 13. All three games will also be available in a bundle titled

The Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix release will incldue updates to the game's textures. Those who purchase Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind or the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece bundle will receive a new "Dead of Night" Keyblade.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX includes:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

(HD Remastered cinematics) Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue includes:

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage –

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

(movie) Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Square Enix previously released these games, as well as Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory , on PC via Epic Games Store in March 2021.

Square Enix is currently developing the Kingdom Hearts IV game. It most recently launched the Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue , and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind games for Nintendo Switch via cloud in February 2023.

Square Enix released the Kingdom Hearts III game in January 2019 in Japan and the West for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game had shipped more than 5 million copies worldwide, including digital sales, as of February 2019, and is the fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise . The "Re Mind" DLC launched in January 2020.

Source: Square Enix (Duncan Heaney)