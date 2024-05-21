News
Live-Action 1122: For a Happy Marriage Show's Trailer Reveals Theme Song
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Amazon Prime Video unveiled a new trailer for the live-action series of Peko Watanabe's 1122: For a Happy Marriage manga on Wednesday. The trailer reveals and previews the series' theme song "i-O（Shūri no Uta)" by SPITZ.
Amazon Prime Video also unveiled two new visuals for the series:
The series will have seven total episodes, and will debut on Amazon Prime Video on June 14. The first three episodes will be available on June 14, while episodes 4-5 will be available on June 21, and episodes 6-7 will be available on June 28.
The cast members are:
- Masaki Okada as Otoya Aihara
- Mitsuki Takahata as Ichiko Aihara
- Nanase Nishino as Mizuki Kashiwagi
- Kengo Kōra as Shirō Kashiwagi
- Sōjirō Chiba as Mizuki
- Hokuto Yoshino as Rei Ikebata
- Kurumi Nakata as Megumi
- Misato Ugaki as Yuri
- Kaho Tsuchimura as Tamae
- Akiko Kikuchi as Tōko Aihara
- Rio Uchida as a young woman Shirō meets at a bar
- Miwako Ichikawa as the owner of a salon where Ichiko and Rei meet
- Hairi Katagiri as the director of a chiropractor practice and a client at Ichiko's web design job
- Yumi Morio as Mizuki's mother
- Yoshiko Miyazaki as Otoya's mother
- Jun Fubuki as Ichiko's mother
- Tateto Serizawa as a bartender at a bar Shirō frequents
- Kō Maehara as a hotel lobby staff member
- Atsushi Hashimoto as a real estate agent
Rikiya Imaizumi is directing the series, with scripts by his wife Kaori Imaizumi. Junko Satō is credited for planning and producing. The studio murmur is presenting the project with Lat-Lon credited for production.Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Ichiko Aihara. Husband: Otoya Aihara. They have been married for seven years, and they get along well, but they are sexless and have no children, so they agree on the "permission of extramarital love (official affair)" system. Otoya has an "affair" named Mitsuki and Ichiko is aware of it. Looking at Otoya who is in the state of lovey-dovey with Mitsuki, Ichiko has begun to change, too... In this new series, the author of "Nikotama", Peko Watanabe tells a story of lies and truth in marriage. Whether or not you want to get married, we hope that the real life of this couple in their 30s can reach everyone who thinks about "marriage."
Watanabe launched the manga in Kodansha's Morning two magazine in September 2016, and ended it in April 2020. Kodansha published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in July 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing released all seven volumes in English. The manga was nominated in the 12th Manga Taisho awards in January 2019.
Source: Comic Natalie