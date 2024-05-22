Digimon Adventure Anime Gets New Promo Video for 25th Anniversary

Video to get advanced screening at 25th anniversary exhibit on August 9

The Digimon franchise is getting a new promotional video to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Digimon Adventure anime and take a look back at its world. The video will feature new illustrations.

Image via Digimon Partners' Twitter account © H, T

There will be a 25th anniversary exhibit for Digimon Adventure at Sunshine City in Ikebukuro in August from August 10-25. The exhibition will host an advanced screening of the video for the official fan community Digimon Partners.

Image via Digimon Partners' Twitter account © H, T

As part of the 25th anniversary, the Digimon Adventure Our War Game! ( Digimon: Our War Game ) and Digimon Adventure 02 : Digimon Hurricane Touchdown!! ( Digimon: The Golden Digimentals ) anime films will screen together as a double feature in theaters in Japan starting on August 9.

Image via Digimon Adventure 25th Anniversary Exhibition's Twitter account © H, T

The first Digimon Adventure television anime series premiered in 1999, and the Digimon Adventure 02 television anime series then aired in 2000-2001.

The first film in the six-part Digimon Adventure tri. film project opened in Japan in November 2015, and the sixth film opened in May 2018. The films feature Taichi and his friends in high school. Crunchyroll began streaming all six films on the same day that they premiered in Japan. Shout! Factory released all the films on home video.

Discotek is releasing four Digimon films in a "Digimon the Movies Collection 1" set, which include: Digimon Adventure ( Digimon Adventure: Born of Koromon ), Digimon Adventure Our War Game! ( Digimon: Our War Game ), Digimon Adventure 02 : Digimon Hurricane Touchdown!! ( Digimon: The Golden Digimentals ), and Digimon: The Movie .

The release includes the original versions of the Digimon Adventure , Digimon Adventure Our War Game! , and Digimon Adventure 02 : Digimon Hurricane Touchdown!! films with new uncut dubs, featuring the classic cast. The new dubbed version uses the Japanese music. The release also includes Japanese audio with English subtitles for the films. Additionally, Digimon: The Movie has been newly remastered in HD with the original dub . Discotek added that there is no short before Digimon: The Movie .

The Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning anime film film opened in Japan on October 27, and it screened in the U.S. on November 8-9. The film screened with the English dub on November 8, and in Japanese with subtitles on November 9. Shout! Studios will release the film in a Collectible Blu-ray Disc and DVD Combo Pack and digitally for North America on June 11.

The Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna sequel film told "the last adventure of Tai and Agumon." The film opened in Japan in February 2020, and then got a release outside Japan in 2020-2021.

Source: Comic Natalie (link 2)