Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Game's DLC Trailer Reveals Broly (Restrained)

DLC also includes Vegeta (Super Saiyan God), Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rosé)

Bandai Namco Entertainment America streamed a new trailer on Wednesday for the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 game, and it previews chapter 1 of the Future Saga DLC, which launches on Friday. The video reveals that the DLC will add Broly (Restrained). The video also previews the new Extra Missions, Parallel Quests, Skills, costumes, and loading screen illustrations. The game will also receive a free update.

The Future Saga DLC also includes Vegeta (Super Saiyan God), Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rosé), Android 18 (DB Super) and Videl (DB Super). The Extra Missions include the Broly Arc, the Goku Black Arc, and the Vegeta Arc.

The trailer teases three more chapters to be revealed and a collaboration with the Sand Land game.

Aside from the DLC, the game will receive a free update adding new costumes and accessories, raid quests, loading screen illustrations, and improved features. A free update with the Festival of Universes, the Cross Versus battle mode, and feature improvements is available now.

Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment America's Twitter account © B.S./S., T.A., BNEI

Bandaiwill release the game on5 and Xbox Series X|S on Friday. The game will get a PS5 release in Japan on Thursday.

The company released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe in October 2016, and for PS4 in Japan in November 2016. The company then released the game for Nintendo Switch in Japan and the West in September 2017. The game launched for Google 's now-defunct Stadia gaming platform in December 2019.

The first Dragon Ball Xenoverse game shipped for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 in Japan, Europe, and North America in February 2015. The game also debuted on PC via Steam in the same month.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.