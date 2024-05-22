Seven Seas Licenses The Villainess and the Demon Knight Light Novel, Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized!, 2 More Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Nekota and Asahiko 's light novel The Villainess and the Demon Knight , as well as Haka Tokura , Shin Arakawa , and Eiri Shirai 's Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! , Rico Worico's How to Repair a Broken Cup , and Yuu Yoshinaga 's Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki manga for an October release in print and ebook editions. The company also licensed Tan's BL manhwa Checkmate for a print release.

The Villainess and the Demon Knight

Asahiko

Being reincarnated as an otome game villainess is hard enough, but fate sure didn't hold back on stacking the odds against Cecilia. Her engagement is broken off, the heroine is harassing her, and she's forced to work in a brothel! To make matters worse, her first customer is none other than the heroine's childhood friend and debauched leader of the Imperial Guard, Duke Lucas Herbst. Terrified, Cecilia shares an intense night with him, only to wake up the next day in his mansion—marked as his fiancée?! Bound to this unhinged knight, the troubled villainess must endure his obsessive love. But is his intoxicating affection a curse...or is it a blessing in disguise?

Nekota debuted the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō web platform in December 2017. Ichijinsha published the fourth compiled book volume on December 27.

Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized!

Haka Tokura

Shin Arakawa

Eiri Shirai

Wim Strauss is a “granting caster”—a support mage who can increase the strength of his allies through the power of his spells. It's a useful talent, but since it can't be used directly in battle, it gets zero respect from the other members of his party. As far as they're concerned, support magic is dead weight. It isn't long before they toss him out on his ear, leaving Wim to wonder if his career as an adventurer is over. Lucky for Wim, he has one big chance: his childhood friend Heidemarie is able to get him an audition with her elite A-rank party, Nachtlibelle. The two of them know his magic is good for more than just menial backup, but now he'll have to prove it. It's time to show the world that support mages can do more than just stand on the back lines!

Haka Tokura launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō web platform in November 2020. Arakawa debuted the manga adaptation of the series on the Manga ga Ugau app in September 2021. Futabasha shipped the sixth compiled book volume on April 30.

How to Repair a Broken Cup

Although Kippei and Keita have been together for ten years now, they're still finding it difficult to be completely honest with one another. However, it seems fate has a plan to reignite their passion and fix their communication problems. The morning after Kippei accidentally breaks a sentimental mug, he swaps places with his younger self from ten years ago! Suddenly, the couple both have the opportunity to face the person they fell in love with a whole decade back, and maybe reignite the passion that's been threatening to fade away. For Mature Readers.

Worico launched the series as part of Libre Publishing 's "Byou de Wakaru BL " ( BL You can Understand in a Second) anthology in 2021. Libre shipped the single compiled book volume in August 2022.

Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki

Yuu Yoshinaga

Tsujimura Aoi wouldn't consider herself a main character by any means. Meek and insecure, she's constantly alone, unlike her athletic older brother, Itsuki, or her mother, a famous shojo mangaka. Aoi doesn't need to be the heroine, though—all she wants is a true friend. But Itsuki disagrees, and when he brings home Aoi's effortlessly cool classmate Mizusawa Sena, the two concoct a plan to teach Aoi all about love, using shojo manga as their guide. Can this drab side character become an unparalleled female lead by falling for the perfect guy?

Yoshinaga launched the series in Shogakukan 's Betsucomi magazine in august 2021. Shogakukan will ship the eighth compiled book volume on May 24.

Source: Press release