Rising Impact Anime's English-Subtitled Trailer Unveils Blue Encount's Theme Song

Netflix unveiled a new English-subtitled trailer for the two anime seasons adapting Nakaba Suzuki 's Rising Impact golf manga on Friday. The trailer reveals and previews the anime's theme song "Gifted" by Blue Encount .

Image via Netflix Anime's X/Twitter account © Nakaba Suzuki / SHUEISHA

Netflix

The anime's first season will start streaming onon June 22, followed by the second season on August 6.

Suzuki ( The Seven Deadly Sins ) serialized the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1998 to 2002. The manga has 17 volumes.

Netflix describes the anime:

The golf manga " Rising Impact " — the first serialized manga by Nakaba Suzuki , author of the mega-hit series " The Seven Deadly Sins " — began its run in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1998 and gained enthusiastic support from fans. And now, 25 years later, it is finally being adapted into an anime! Over the course of two seasons, this series follows the growth of third-grader Gawain Nanaumi as he encounters the sport of golf and competes with his rivals.

The anime stars:

Hitoshi Nanba ( Golden Kamuy , Fate/Grand Order: First Order ) is directing the anime at Lay-duce . Michihiro Tsuchiya ( Bakuman , Major ) is the scriptwriter, and Kiyotaka Oshiyama ( Chainsaw Man , DEVILMAN crybaby , Space Dandy ) from Studio Durian is designing the characters. Masaru Yokoyama ( Yowamushi Pedal , Chihayafuru ) is composing the music.