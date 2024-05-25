News
Anime Limited Announcements at MCM Comic Con London
posted on by Andrew Osmond
Anime Limited made the following announcements at its Saturday panel at MCM Comic Con London at the ExCel Centre:
- The 1994 OAV series Macross Plus (pictured right) will be released as an Ultimate Edition, including an Art and Interviews book; an A3 poster; and nine art cards. Pre-orders will open on June 6. It will also be released in North America and Europe.
- The 1986 film Project A-ko (pictured left) will be released as a Collector's Blu-ray.
- The 2022 series Akiba Maid War will be released as a Collector's Blu-ray.
- The 2002 OAV series Macross Zero will be released as a Collector's Blu-ray.
- The 2004 OAV series Gunbuster 2: Diebuster will be released as a Collector's Blu-ray edition.
- The films The Concierge and Komada - A Whisky Family are both described as "coming soon" to UK cinemas.