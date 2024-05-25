Anime Limited Announcements at MCM Comic Con London

Anime Limited made the following announcements at its Saturday panel at MCM Comic Con London at the ExCel Centre:

- The 1994 OAV series Macross Plus (pictured right) will be released as an Ultimate Edition, including an Art and Interviews book; an A3 poster; and nine art cards. Pre-orders will open on June 6. It will also be released in North America and Europe.

- The 1986 film Project A-ko (pictured left) will be released as a Collector's Blu-ray.

- The 2022 series Akiba Maid War will be released as a Collector's Blu-ray.

- The 2002 OAV series Macross Zero will be released as a Collector's Blu-ray.

- The 2004 OAV series Gunbuster 2: Diebuster will be released as a Collector's Blu-ray edition.