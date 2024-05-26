Manavu Kashimoto's Henoheno Kappa Sensei Manga Ends in August

Children's manga series debuted in 2020

Shogakukan revealed in the listing for the eighth volume of Manavu Kashimoto 's Henoheno Kappa Sensei manga that the series will end with its release on August 1.

The series is aimed at children with a variety of puzzles and games following the titular kappa.

Shogakukan shipped the first volume in July 2020.

Kashimoto launched the Croquette! Black Label sequel manga in Shogakukan 's CoroCoro Aniki in December 2017. The series ended in March 2021.

The artist debuted the original Croquette! manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine in 2001. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2003.

Kashimoto's Shuriken Tonma manga was featured in the 40-Shūnen da yo! Coro Coro All-Star Shōgakkō OVA in 2017. Shogakukan shipped the first compiled book volume in September 2016 and the series concluded in the fifth compiled book volume in March 2018.



