Utagoe wa Mille-Feuille Music Anime to Air in 2025

An event for the music project Utagoe wa Mille-Feuille (A Singing Voice Is a Mille-Feuille Pastry) announced on Sunday that the project's anime will air next year.

Sunday's event also announced that the project's fourth single will debut this fall.

The project launched in April 2022 with the themes of "a cappella." "high school girls," and "complex." The story of six high school girls coming of age through a cappella music has already spawned voice drama stories, music videos (in which the characters' voice actresses themselves try their hand at a cappella) and documentary videos featuring their lessons.

The project stars:

Pony Canyon and THE ORAL CIGARETTES rock band member Takuya Yamanaka ( Scarlet Nexus , Noragami Aragoto ) created the original concept, and Yamanaka is also writing the scripts. Che-Rico designed the characters. Pony Canyon is producing the music.

