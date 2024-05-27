27th Detective Conan Film Earns 14.01 Billion Yen in 45 Days, Becomes Franchise's New Highest-Grossing Film

Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's website © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram

franchise

The film , the 27th film in the, has sold 9.77 million tickets and earned 14.01 billion yen (about US$89.37 million) in its 45 days of screening in Japan. The film is now the highest-grossing film in the, beating last year's(Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million in current conversion) earnings.

The film opened in Japan on April 12 and ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 yen (about US$21.3 million in current conversion) in its first three days. The new film has also exceeded the opening weekend of Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine , making it the new best three-day opening for the franchise .

The film is the second film in the franchise to have earned 10 billion yen, but Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram earned it two days faster than Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine did. Detective Conan is now the first Japanese-animated film franchise to have two consecutive films pass 10 billion yen in earnings in Japan.

The new film also has the biggest opening weekend for a film so far this year in Japan, beating HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle .

TMS Entertainment describes the story of Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram :

A message has arrived from Kid the Phantom Thief, that he will steal a Japanese sword belonging to the wealthy Onoe Family in Hakodate, Hokkaido. Conan and Heiji Hattori, who happened to be in Hakodate, are on the case to capture Kid. Onoe Family's collections are associated with Toshizo Hijikata, a historic figure who perished in Hakodate. Why is Kid, who specializes in jewels, going after a Japanese sword? Coincidentally the family lawyer of Onoe is found murdered in the warehouse district, apparently slaughtered by a Japanese sword. The suspect is an investor/arms dealer who is said to be after Onoe family's hidden treasure. The grandfather of Onoe family's patriarch was deeply involved with the army industry during wartime, and it was rumored he hid some powerful weapon that could "change the course of war" somewhere in Hakodate. Is Kid after that weapon? Meanwhile, Heiji is trying to find a perfect viewpoint to declare his love to Kazuha... In the North among cherry blossoms, the exciting hunt for treasure begins!

AIKO performs the film's theme song "Sōshi Sōai" (Mutual Love).

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web