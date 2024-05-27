Big Windup! Baseball Manga Goes on Hiatus

Series launched in September 2003, inspired 2 TV anime

Image via Amazon Japan © Asa Higuchi, Kodansha

The July issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Afternoon magazine revealed on Friday that Asa Higuchi 's Ookiku Furikabutte ( Big Windup! ) manga will enter a sudden hiatus in the following issue. No return date was announced.

The series centers on Ren Mihashi, a losing pitcher who quits his middle-school baseball team after his teammates harass him — they think he only became a pitcher because his grandfather ran the school. In high school, Ren is forced to become a pitcher again, but he and his new team eventually recapture the spirit of the game.

The manga has been running in Kodansha 's Monthly Afternoon magazine since September 2003, and the 36th volume shipped in December 2022.

The story inspired two television anime seasons. Funimation released the first season of the anime in North America in 2009, and Nozomi Entertainment released the Big Windup! Season 2 anime in 2016. Crunchyroll is streaming the second season of the anime.

The series inspired a third stage play in February 2020.

The first stage play adaptation of Higuchi's manga ran in February 2018 at the Sunshine Theater in Tokyo. The sequel play, titled Ookiku Furikabutte: Natsu no Taikai-hen (Summer Tournament Arc), ran at the Sunshine Theater in Tokyo and the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka in September 2018.