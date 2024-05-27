Danchi Tomoo's Tobira Oda Launches New Family Drama Manga

The July issue of Shueisha Creative 's office YOU magazine announced on May 23 that manga creator Tobira Oda will launch a new series Sorowanai Kazoku (Misaligned Family) in the magazine in the August issue on June 21. Shueisha Creative describes the manga as a "gradual laughter family drama"

Image via Office YOU © Tobira Oda, Shueisha

Oda debuted the Chotto Fushigi na Kono Uchū (This Slightly Strange Universe) manga in Futabasha 's Web Action manga website in August 2021. The series ended in January 2023.

Oda launched the Shimeppoi Hanashi desu ga... (This Is a Melancholy Story, But...) series in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original Zōkan magazine in October 2020. Shogakukan shipped the compiled book volume in April 2023.

Oda launched the Danchi Tomoo manga in Big Comic Spirits in 2003, and ended it in February 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 33rd and final compiled book volume in March 2019.

The manga was nominated for the prestigious Osamu Tezuka Cultural Prizes in 2005, 2006, and 2007.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that aired for 78 episodes from April 2013 through February 2015.