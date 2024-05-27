Maho Girls Precure! Sequel Unveils Title, Delay to January 11, 2025

The official website for Toei Animation 's Precure ( Pretty Cure ) magical girl franchise announced on Tuesday the finalized title and delay to January 11, 2025 for the direct sequel to the Maho Girls Precure ! anime. Maho Girls Precure !! ~Mirai Days~ will premiere in the " Animazing !!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliates on January 11, 2025 at 26:00 (effectively, January 12 at 2:00 a.m.).

The sequel's website has the tagline, "The two futures are now connected with the magic words 'Cure Up RaPaPa!'"

The Maho Girls Precure !! ~Mirai Days~ sequel is one of two 20th anniversary projects that Toei Animation announced for the Precure franchise last May. Toei Animation labels both projects as being aimed at fans who grew up on the original anime, along with those who are watching the franchise 's current entries. The other project was last fall's Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom television anime.

The original announcement for the Maho Girls Precure ! sequel had slated the anime to air in 2024.

Maho Girls Precure ! aired from 2016 to 2017. The series featured themes of magic and witches, with Precures calling upon powers of legendary witches, instead of legendary warriors.

The franchise 's 21st and latest main entry, Wonderful Precure! , premiered on February 5.



