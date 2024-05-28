Chiho Saitō's New Manga Reveals Hi no Tsugai Title, Story

Manga launches on June 28

The July issue of Shogakukan 's Flowers magazine revealed on Tuesday that Chiho Saitō 's new manga is titled Hi no Tsugai (The Crimson Couple). As previously announced, the manga will launch on June 28. The manga will have a color opening page, and will appear in the issue's front cover. The first chapter will be 53 pages long.

Image via Flowers websiite © Shogakukan

The magazine describes the manga as the "beautiful tale of an odd marriage," with the story beginning from the chance meeting between a girl and a beautiful red-eyed man.

Saitō launched the Kaguyaden (Bright Night Legend) manga in Flowers in April 2018, and ended on January 28.

Saito's Torikae Baya manga ran in Monthly Flowers from July 2012 to November 2017.

Be-PaPas — a group of industry professionals including Saito, Yoji Enokido ( Bungo Stray Dogs , Star Driver ), Shinya Hasegawa ( Golden Time , Taboo Tattoo ), Kunihiko Ikuhara ( Sailor Moon , Yuri Kuma Arashi ), and Yūichirō Oguro ( Revolutionary Girl Utena: The Movie ) — developed the Revolutionary Girl Utena manga and anime at the same time. Saito's manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine beginning in 1996, and Shogakukan published the series in five compiled book volumes. Viz Media licensed and sold the manga in North America, and recently released a collector's edition.

The three one-shot chapters of the manga were compiled into the Shōjo Kakumei Utena: After the Revolution volume, which shipped in Japan in May 2018.