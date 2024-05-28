×
Seiyū Animedia Magazine Ends Publication After 20 Years

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Voice acting magazine launched in 2004 as sister magazine of Animedia

seiyyuanimedia
Image via Seiyū Animedia Twitter account
© IID
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for IID's Seiyū Animedia magazine announced on Monday that the magazine is ceasing publication, The upcoming summer issue will be the magazine's final issue when it ships on June 10.

The magazine will announce the fates of its current serializations at a later date. Coverage of anime and voice-acting topics will continue in the main Animedia magazine and on the Anime! Anime! website.

Seiyū Animedia launched in 2004, and provides news on the voice acting industry, focused primarily on anime and video games. The magazine is a sister magazine to the general anime imagazine Animedia.

IID, the media company that runs the Anime! Anime! and Anime! Anime! Biz news websites, acquired Animedia, Seiyū Animedia, and the monthly male-targeted anime magazine Megami Magazine from their former publisher Gakken Plus in December 2019. IID also acquired the other irregularly published "mooks" (magazine books) and the Chō! Animedia website from Gakken Plus.

Seiyū Animedia transitioned to a quarterly publishing schedule beginning in September 2023.

Source: Seiyū Animedia Twitter account via Hachima Kikō

