Shonen Jump Launches Jump Sports Manga Award with LA Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani as Judge

Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced the Jump Sports Manga Award on Monday with Slam Dunk creator Takehiko Inoue , Eyeshield 21 writer Riichirō Inagaki , Kuroko's Basketball creator Tadatoshi Fujimaki , and LA Dodgers' baseball player Shohei Ohtani as judges in a new press video.

Image via Shonen Jump's Twitter

This marks the first time a U.S. Major League Baseball athlete has been involved in a Shonen Jump manga award.

The contest is searching for sports manga that "aim to give birth to life-changing moments for readers." Submissions are open to professionals and amateurs, and entries must be between 15-55 pages long.

The winner will receive 1,000,000 yen (about US$6,400), semi-finalists will receive 500,000 yen (about US$3,200), honorable mentions will receive 300,000 yen (about US$2,000), finalists will receive 50,000 yen (about US$320), and promising entries will receive 10,000 yen (about US$64).

Submissions are open from May 27 through October 31. Results will be announced in the second half of December in Weekly Shonen Jump .