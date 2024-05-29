News
GKIDS Brings 4K Remaster of Mamoru Oshii's Angel's Egg Anime to N. American Theaters in 2025
posted on by Anita Tai
GKIDS announced on Wednesday that it has secured the North American rights to Mamori Oishii's Angel Egg film. The company is bringing the all-new 4K remaster of the film, which is being supervised by director Oshii, to American theaters in 2025 in honor of its 40th anniversary.
Update: GKIDS will also release the film on home video.
The company describes the film's story:
In an underwater city, a young girl takes care of a large egg she holds carefully in her arms – a treasure that she believes is an Angel's Egg. A boy with a gun arrives in search of a bird he saw in his dream. At first it seems as if feelings of sympathy are developing between the two. Then, one night, the boy crushes her precious egg.
France-based Gebeka International acquired the worldwide sales rights to Tokuma Shoten's 4K remaster of Mamoru Oshii and Yoshitaka Amano's 1985 anime Angel's Egg (Tenshi no Tamago) on May 10.
The remaster is based on a new scan of a 35mm film print of the anime.
The Angel's Egg original video anime (OVA) launched in Japan in 1985. Oshii directed the OVA at Studio DEEN. Oshii and Yoshitaka Amano conceived the story, and Oshii wrote the screenplay and directed. Amano also handled the art direction. Hiroshi Hasegawa, Masao Kobayashi, Mitsunori Miura, and Yutaka Wada produced the film. Yoshihiro Kanno composed the music.
The Japan Society hosted a screening of the film at its museum in New York City on September 10.
Prior to last year's screening by The Japan Society, the anime had not received a release in the West in its original form. Carl Colpaert's live-action/animated 1987 film In the Aftermath spliced footage from the film.
Update: Added information on home video release. Thanks, FireChick. Source: GKIDS' Twitter account
Source: GKIDS
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history