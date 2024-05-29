Let's Make a Mug Too TV Anime Gets Compilation Film in March 2025

Let's Make a Mug Too

The government ofinannounced on Monday that the television anime of Osamu Kashiwara's) promotional manga will have a compilation movie project. The's first film will play in the city in March 2025., which produced two seasons of the television anime, is also producing the film.

According to the Mantan Web site, the city aims to also eventually screen a compilation film of the second television anime season, to drum up support for a hypothetical third season.

The city of Tajimi plans to screen the compilation film at the Valor Culture Hall. The city aims to promote tourism through the film. The city has earmarked 5 million yen (about US$32,000) for the film's production and release costs, and will include it in the supplementary budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which will be submitted to the city council's regular meeting on Thursday. The film will be funded by corporate hometown tax contributions.

The first season of Let's Make a Mug Too premiered in April 2021, while the second season premiered in September 2021. The anime's spinoff titled Rokurō no Dai Bōken (Rokurō's Great Adventure), a collaboration with dental app DentalE, premiered exclusively within the app this spring.

The manga's English website describes the manga:

The city of Tajimi, located in the southern part of Gifu Prefecture , Japan, is famous for Mino earthenware. The city is dotted with historical pottery producers and ceramic art museums. It has facilities where you can try your hand at making pottery, and many restaurants that serve food on Minoware dishes. The story begins when a high school girl moves to a shopping street in Tajimi. Many encounters await her, friends, town folk, ceramic art, etc. What will she discover in a town famous for ceramic?

The manga launched in 2012, and updates four times a year. The manga also has a four-panel spinoff manga titled Naoko no Kobachi . A separate manga adaptation for the anime launched on Akita Shoten 's free manga website " Manga Cross " in January 2021. Original creator Osamu Kashiwara is writing the story for the new manga.

Sources: Gifu Shimbun Web, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web