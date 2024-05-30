Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Game's 'Fused Warriors' Trailer Reveals New Characters

Goten, Trunks, Kale, Caulifla, Gotenks, Kefla, Vegito, Gogeta, Fused Zamasu, more

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a new trailer on Thursday for Dragon Ball : Sparking! Zero , a new game in its Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi arena fighter franchise , and it reveals new characters who can fuse via Fusion Dance or Potara Earrings, as well as their fusions:

The newly revealed characters include:

Trunks (Kid)

Trunks (Kid), Super Saiyan

Goten

Goten, Super Saiyan

Caulifla

Caulifla, Super Saiyan 2

Kale

Kale, Super Saiyan

Gotenks

Gotenks, Super Saiyan

Gotenks, Super Saiyan 3

Kefla

Kefla, Super Saiyan

Kefla, Super Saiyan 2

Vegito

Vegito, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

Gogeta (Super)

Gogeta (Super), Super Saiyan

Gogeta (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

Fused Zamasu

Fused Zamasu, Half-Corrupted

The first 24 announced characters include Goku, Vegeta, and their various forms and transformations. The roster also includes Gohan at various ages and forms, multiple versions of Trunks, Videl, Beerus, Whis, Master Roshi at base and max power, Piccolo, Krillin, Yamcha, future forms of Android 17 and Android 18, Nappa, Burter, Jeice, Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power), Hit, Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk), Toppo, Dyspo, and Kakunsa.

The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam , but does not yet have a release date.

The Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi ( Dragon Ball Z : Sparking! in Japan) 3D fighting action game first launched in 2005 for the PlayStation 2.

The second game, Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi 2 ( Dragon Ball Z : Sparking! Neo in Japan), launched for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in October 2006, and in Europe, North America, and Australia in November 2006. The game's Wii version debuted in North America in November 2006, in Japan in January 2007, and in Europe and Australia in March and April 2007, respectively.

The game's third installment, Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi 3 ( Dragon Ball Z : Sparking! Meteor in Japan), launched for the PlayStation 2 and Wii in Japan in October 2007. The game launched for the PlayStation 2 in North America and in Europe in November 2007. The game's Wii version launched in North America in December 2007, and in Europe and Australasia in February 2008.

The most recent game in the series, Dragon Ball Z : Tenkaichi Tag Team , launched in August 2010 for the PlayStation Portable. The game is the only one in the Budokai Tenkaichi series that ran on a handheld console.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.