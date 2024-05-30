Imperial SaGa Eclipse Game Ends Service on December 26

Sequel game launched in 2019

Image via Imperial SaGa Eclipse game's X/Twitter account © 2019 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Imperial SaGa Eclipse

The official X (formerly) account of'sPC and smartphone game announced on Thursday that the game will end its service on December 26 at 11:00 a.m. JST.

The game will have its final update of in-game events on June 27, and the purchase of Crowns will be suspended on the same day. Purchased Crowns can be used until the game's service ends, but there will be no refund for any unused Crowns or return for items players still have when the service ends.

The game launched in October 2019 through the Yahoo! Game Game Plus and DMM Games platforms, as a sequel to the Imperial SaGa PC browser game.

The Imperial SaGa Eclipse game uses HTML5 (the original game used Flash). Yūsuke Naora and Satoshi Kuramochi design the game's characters, Masahiko Ōraku is the art director, Hiroaki Otake is the director, Kenji Ito is the composer, and Benny Matsuyama is writing the scenario.

The Imperial SaGa browser game launched in 2015. The game featured characters from various SaGa games in the overall franchise . The game ended its service on December 26, 2019.

