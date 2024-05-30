Koei Tecmo Reveals Dynasty Warriors: Origins Game for 2025

Koei Tecmo Games announced on Friday that it is developing a new game in its Dynasty Warriors ( Shin Sangoku Musō ) action game series titled Dynasty Warriors: Origins ( Shin Sangoku Musō Origins ) slated for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.

Japanese Trailer:

English Trailer:

Koei Tecmo Games describes the game's concept as centering on a "nameless hero conquers the turbulent and chaotic Three Kingdoms alongside legendary figures."

The latest game in the franchise , Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires ( Shin Sangoku Musō 8 Empires ) game launched in Japan in December 2021. The game then launched in North America and Europe in February 2022.

Koei Tecmo Games ended service for the Dynasty Warriors Online Z online game in February 2022.

Source: Press release