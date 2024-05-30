News
Koei Tecmo Reveals Dynasty Warriors: Origins Game for 2025
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game focusing on "nameless hero" launches for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam
Koei Tecmo Games announced on Friday that it is developing a new game in its Dynasty Warriors (Shin Sangoku Musō) action game series titled Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Shin Sangoku Musō Origins) slated for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.
Koei Tecmo Games describes the game's concept as centering on a "nameless hero conquers the turbulent and chaotic Three Kingdoms alongside legendary figures."
The latest game in the franchise, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (Shin Sangoku Musō 8 Empires) game launched in Japan in December 2021. The game then launched in North America and Europe in February 2022.
Koei Tecmo Games ended service for the Dynasty Warriors Online Z online game in February 2022.
Source: Press release