Live-Action Teasing Master Takagi-san Film's Special Music Video Previews Aimer's Theme

TOHO began streaming a special music video on Thursday for the live-action film of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's Teasing Master Takagi-san ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ) manga. The video previews Aimer 's theme song "Haruka" (Far Away).

The film will premiere in Japan on Friday. The film tells an original story set 10 years after the original manga's middle school setting. Mei Nagano (live-action My Broken Mariko , Ni no Kuni , Peach Girl , Burn the House Down ) plays the titular Takagi, now a trainee teacher in her alma mater, while Fumiya Takahashi ( Kamen Rider Zero-One ) plays Nishikata, now a gym coach in the same school.

Yōsuke Eguchi reprises the role of Mr. Tanabe, Takagi and Nishikata's former junior high homeroom teacher who is now the vice principal in the movie. Eguchi is the only returning cast member from the earlier television series. Takagi's classmates have also been cast. Jin Suzuki plays Nakai, Yūna Taira plays Mano, Oshirō Maeda plays Hamaguchi, and Sara Shida plays Hojo. Tamaki Shiratori plays Nishikata's classmate Miki Ozeki, and Jun Saito plays Ryo Machida.

The manga also recently inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered on March 26.

Rikiya Imaizumi (live-action Hōzuki-san Chi no Aneki , Chihiro-san , Just Only Love ) is directing both the live-action series and film adaptations. As with the live-action series, Imaizumi is also co-writing the scripts with Tomoki Kanazawa ( Sanctuary , Sabakan ) and Jun Hagimori ( Sabakan ). Takashi Ohmama ( Dances with the Dragons , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , The Gene of AI ) is composing the music. Both adaptations were filmed entirely on location at Kagawa Prefecture's Shōdo Island, the setting of the earlier anime adaptation.

