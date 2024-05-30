News
Marvelous Unveils Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion Game's Teaser
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Marvelous unveiled a new teaser video for its Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion game during its game showcase stream on Friday. Marvelous did not reveal a release date or platforms for the game.
(29:33 to 30:43 in video below for teaser)
Marvelous' Daemon X Machina game launched for the Nintendo Switch in September 2019. The game launched for PC via Steam worldwide in February 2020. Anime studio Satelight (Macross Frontier, Aquarion) animated a prologue video for the game. Shōji Kawamori (Macross) was the mechanical designer and Yūsuke Kozaki (Fire Emblem) designed the characters. Junichi Nakatsuru and Rio Hamamoto composed the music. Ken Awata and Ken Karube directed the game. Kenichiro Tsukuda produced the game.
Sources: Press release, Marvelous' game showcase