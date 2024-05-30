Marvelous Unveils Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion Game's Teaser

Game was announced in 2023

Marvelous unveiled a new teaser video for its Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion game during its game showcase stream on Friday. Marvelous did not reveal a release date or platforms for the game.

(29:33 to 30:43 in video below for teaser)

Marvelous' Daemon X Machina game launched for the Nintendo Switch in September 2019. The game launched for PC via Steam worldwide in February 2020. Anime studio Satelight ( Macross Frontier , Aquarion ) animated a prologue video for the game. Shōji Kawamori ( Macross ) was the mechanical designer and Yūsuke Kozaki ( Fire Emblem ) designed the characters. Junichi Nakatsuru and Rio Hamamoto composed the music. Ken Awata and Ken Karube directed the game. Kenichiro Tsukuda produced the game.

Sources: Press release, Marvelous' game showcase