New Story of Seasons Game Previewed in Gameplay Video

Footage shows seasonal effects, player character glider

Marvelous revealed new gameplay footage for its new as-yet untitled instalmment in its Story of Seasons game series during its game showcase stream on Friday. The footage reveals the game's new seasonal effects, and a glider for the player character.

(9:51 to 10:55 in video below for gameplay footage)

The game is one of two new Story of Seasons games that Marvelous is planning, with one being a single player game, and the other being a multiplayer game. The game showcase stream on Friday did not reveal which one of the two games the footage is from.

XSEED Games released Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life , a remake of the Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life game, in the West in June 2023. The game shipped for the Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Publisher Natsume previously released the games under the Harvest Moon franchise title. XSEED Games took over releasing the franchise in 2015, and it cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title.

Sources: Press release, Marvelous' game showcase