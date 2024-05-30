News
New Story of Seasons Game Previewed in Gameplay Video
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Marvelous revealed new gameplay footage for its new as-yet untitled instalmment in its Story of Seasons game series during its game showcase stream on Friday. The footage reveals the game's new seasonal effects, and a glider for the player character.
(9:51 to 10:55 in video below for gameplay footage)
The game is one of two new Story of Seasons games that Marvelous is planning, with one being a single player game, and the other being a multiplayer game. The game showcase stream on Friday did not reveal which one of the two games the footage is from.
XSEED Games released Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, a remake of the Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life game, in the West in June 2023. The game shipped for the Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
Publisher Natsume previously released the games under the Harvest Moon franchise title. XSEED Games took over releasing the franchise in 2015, and it cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title.
Sources: Press release, Marvelous' game showcase