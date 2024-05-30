×
News
Team Asobi Unveils Astro Bot Game for PS5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game launches on September 6

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and developer Team Asobi unveiled the new Astro Bot game on Friday. The game will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 6.

The game features the "Astro Bot" character that featured in the studio's previous Astro Bot Rescue Mission PlayStation 4 game, as well as Astro's Playroom, which is included in every PlayStation 5 console.

Source: Official U.S. PlayStation blog (Nicolas Doucet)

