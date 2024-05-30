Tomoaki Maeno Joins Cast of Viral Hit Anime as Mangi Hwang

Character appears in 9th episode

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of storyboarder and writer Taejun Pak and artist Jung Hyun Kim 's Viral Hit webtoon series revealed on Thursday that Tomoaki Maeno is joining the cast as Mangi Hwang. The character will debut in the show's ninth episode. Mangi Hwang is a champion of the Korean wrestling sport Ssireum, being 207 centimeters (6'9") tall and weighing 151 kg (about 332 lbs).

Image via Viral Hit anime's Twitter account ©PTJ cartoon company･金正賢/LDF･喧嘩独学製作委員会

The anime premiered on Fuji TV 's Ultra+ programming block under the title Kenka Dokugaku (the Japanese title of the webtoon) on April 10. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan and is also streaming an English dub.

Masakazu Hishida ( Fairy Ranmaru , KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm ) is directing the anime at Okuru to Noboru . Toshiya Ono ( The Promised Neverland , Land of the Lustrous ) is overseeing the series scripts, Satomi Miyazaki ( Tomodachi Game ) is designing the characters, and Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Vinland Saga ) is composing the music. Slow Curve is producing the series. opening theme song "Wild Boy" by MA55IVE THE RAMPAGE is performing the opening theme song "Wild Boy" and Crab Kani Club is performing the ending theme song "Viral Hack."

Webtoon describes the story:

Scrawny high school student Hobin Yu is probably the last guy you'd expect to star in a NewTube channel that revolves around fighting. But after following some advice from a mysterious NewTube channel, Hobin is soon knocking out guys stronger than him and raking in more money than he could have ever dreamed of. Can Hobin keep this up, or will he eventually meet his match?

The webtoon launched in Korean in November 2019. Webtoon began publishing the series in English in October 2020, and has published 207 chapters as of March 5. In Japan the webtoon runs on the LINE Manga app.

Taejun Pak is also the author of Lookism and is the CEO of PTJ Comics.