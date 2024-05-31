Anime NYC Hosts Hip Hop Duo Creepy Nuts

The staff for the Anime NYC event announced on Friday that it will host hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts for their first U.S. concert at this year's event. The group will perform on August 23 at 6:30 p.m. A purchased concert ticket is required in addition to a convention badge. There are several tiers of tickets, including general admission. Seating in Gold/Silver/Bronze areas is guaranteed for ticket-holders who are in line before their group loads in. Tickets go on sale on June 12.

Image via Anime NYC

Creepy Nuts most recently performed the opening theme song "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" for the second season of Mashle: Magic and Muscles . The duo performed the theme songs and insert songs for the Call of the Night anime. They also made a guest appearance in the anime's sixth episode.

Anime NYC 2024 will take place on August 23-25. The event will take over the full main building of the Javits Center for the first time in 2024. Ticket sales began on December 5.

Anime NYC launched in November 2017, and has taken place in November each year since then (the event was held online only in 2020). According to the staff, the new August date will allow them to offer fans more space to showcase more features, and more panel rooms for more screenings, workshops, and special events. Last year's Anime NYC took place from November 17-19.