Naruto: Arcade Battle Game Comes to N. America This Summer

Game features collectible Shinobi Plates for summoning characters on 50-inch screen

Marvelous announced during its game showcase on Thursday that it will launch the tentatively titled Naruto : Arcade Battle in arcades in North America this summer. The showcase previewed the game (starting around 18:31 in video below):

Image via XSEED Games © 2002 Masashi Kishimoto, 2007 Masashi Kishimoto/2007 Shippuden, Marvelous Inc.

The game features battles on a 50-inch screen. There are also collectible physical Shinobi Plates, similar to cards, used to summon characters in the game. There are different Plate rarities, as well as foil versions. Players get a Shinobi Plate each time they play.

Marvelous previously ran a location test at Puente Hills Mall in City of Industry, CA and Kiddleton at Japan Village in Brooklyn, NY last November.

The company also previewed the Pokémon Frienda game launching in Japanese arcades in July. The company showed the Try Catch crane game, which immediately dispenses prizes back into the machine after players win, launching in arcades in Japan in November.

Masashi Kishimoto launched the ninja manga Naruto in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999, and ended the series in November 2014. The manga has spawned the Naruto and Naruto Shippūden television anime series, OVAs, several anime films, spinoff manga, the Boruto sequel manga and anime series, a series of novels, stage plays, and video games.

Source: Press release