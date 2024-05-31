Netflix Reveals English Live-Action Series BET Based on Kakegurui Manga

Series starring Miku Martineau, Ayo Solanke, more starts production in Toronto

The Hollywood Reporter entertainment news site reported on Thursday that showrunner Simon Barry ( Warrior Nun creator) and Boat Rocker Media are producing a live-action series for Netflix titled BET that "is based in part" on writer Homura Kawamoto and artist Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga.

The show has started production in Toronto. The series will star Miku Martineau, Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O'Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, and Ryan Sutherland.

Image via Netflix Canada's Twitter account

The Hollywood Reporter gave a description of the series:

In BET , the boarding school's hierarchy is upturned when Yumeko, a mysterious transfer student arrives from Japan with a dark secret and a gambling prowess that puts her in the crosshairs of the powerful Student Council. Ultimately, her revenge quest threatens to upend the school's status quo entirely.

Barry is developing, writing, and directing the series, and is also an executive producer alongside Jeff F. King, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Jon Rutherford, and Nick Nantell. The series will have 10 episodes.

The Kakegurui manga launched in Gangan Joker in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

The manga inspired two television anime adaptations in 2017 and 2019. Netflix is streaming both series. Sentai Filmworks has licensed both seasons, and released the seasons on home video with an English dub.

The manga inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019. The first live-action film then opened in May 2019. A sequel live-action film opened in Japan in June 2021.

The manga has also inspired several spinoff manga. The Kakegurui twin spinoff manga inspired a live-action series that debuted on Amazon Prime in Japan in March 2021. The manga also inspired a Netflix anime series in August 2022.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Etan Vlessing)