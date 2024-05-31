Return to Silent Hill Live-Action Film's Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals Akira Yamaoka's Involvement

The official YouTube channel for Konami 's Silent Hill franchise began streaming a behind-the-scenes video for the new Return to Silent Hill live-action film on Friday. The video shows Christophe Gans describing various aspects of the movie's production, and revealing that Silent Hill series composer Akira Yamaoka is composing for the film.

The film will star Jeremy Irvine ( War Horse ) and Hannah Emily Anderson ( Dark Phoenix, Jigsaw ). Filming began in April 2023.

The film follows Irvine as James, a man broken after being separated from his love, played by Anderson. After receiving a mysterious letter, he returns to Silent Hill to search for her. He finds that the town has been transformed by evil, and encounters terrifying figures.

Ashland Hill Media Finance will co-finance the film.

Film director Christophe Gans ( Crying Freeman , 2006 Silent Hill ) stated in a 2020 interview that he is working on a new Silent Hill film. Konami officially announced the Return to Silent Hill film in October 2022.

Victor Hadida (live-action Resident Evil film franchise ) is producing the film. Gans previously stated that the new film "will still be set in that 'small American town' atmosphere, where puritanism devastated everything." Gans previously directed the Silent Hill live-action film starring Radha Mitchell and Sean Bean that opened in 2006. M.J. Bassett later directed the Silent Hill: Revelation film that opened in 2012.

Konami 's Silent Hill horror game franchise debuted in 1999. Konami also announced in October 2022 that it will release a remake of the Silent Hill 2 game and three new games titled Silent Hill: Townfall , Silent Hill: Ascension , and Silent Hill f . Silent Hill 2 originally launched on PlayStation 2 in September 2001 in North America and Japan. The remake will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on October 8.