Yoshikazu's Makeup with Mud Manga Gets Live-Action Series

TV Asahi announced on Saturday that Yoshikazu 's Makeup With Mud ( Kao ni Doro wo Nuru ) manga is inspiring a live-action television series on July 13. Hikaru Takahashi will star as Miku.

Image via TV Asahi © tv asahi

Izuru Kumasaka and Natsuki Takahashi are directing the series. Tomomi О̄kubo and Erika Toyama are writing the screenplay.

The series will premiere on TV Asahi on July 13 at 11:30 p.m. JST.

© Yosikazu, Coamix

You're great just the way you are. Even though Miku is 25 years old, she hasn't learned a thing about how to do her own makeup -- but her boyfriend, Haru, tells her that he prefers her that way. Miku and Haru live together, after all, and they might get married, in which case she'll just quit her job anyway, so it's probably fine never to learn... At least, that's what she tells herself. One day, a boy with a special love for makeup suddenly appears in her life. The beautiful stranger does Miku up gorgeously and Haru's reaction to her new look is almost unbelievable--? A story of starting anew and taking one's life back through makeup!

publishes the manga digitally in English, and describes the story:

Yoshikazu (or Yosikazu) launched the manga in Coamix 's Web Comic Zenon website in November 2020. The manga ended on September 8. Coamix published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2022, and the eighth and final volume on October 20.



Sources: TV Asahi, Comic Natalie