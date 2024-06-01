×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 20-26

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Paper Mario RPG debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: May 20-26

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Paper Mario RPG Nintendo May 23 115,649 115,649
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 6,056 5,848,388
3 NSw Shikakui Chikyū ni Futatabi Shikaku Miru!? Dejiboku Chikyū Bōeigun 2 Earth Defense Force: World Brothers D3 Publisher May 23 5,711 5,711
4 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 5,122 3,575,312
5 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,075 7,777,029
6 PS5 Stellar Blade Sony Interactive Entertainment April 26 4,323 95,422
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 4,189 3,530,779
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,875 5,513,822
9 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 3,752 1,859,718
10 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 3,733 4,304,838
11 NSw Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo March 22 3,170 172,166
12 NSw Endless Ocean Luminous Nintendo May 2 3,065 42,847
13 PS5 Shikakui Chikyū ni Futatabi Shikaku Miru!? Dejiboku Chikyū Bōeigun 2 Earth Defense Force: World Brothers D3 Publisher May 23 2,980 2,980
14 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 2,831 1,059,285
15 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 2,813 5,348,694
16 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,466 1,447,308
17 PS5 Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana Nihon Falcom May 23 2,303 2,303
18 NSw C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield Acquire May 23 2,280 2,280
19 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 1,936 1,284,158
20 PS5 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix February 29 1,872 332,443

Source: Famitsu

