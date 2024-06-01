News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 20-26
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Paper Mario RPG debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: May 20-26
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Paper Mario RPG
|Nintendo
|May 23
|115,649
|115,649
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|6,056
|5,848,388
|3
|NSw
|Shikakui Chikyū ni Futatabi Shikaku Miru!? Dejiboku Chikyū Bōeigun 2 Earth Defense Force: World Brothers
|D3 Publisher
|May 23
|5,711
|5,711
|4
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|5,122
|3,575,312
|5
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,075
|7,777,029
|6
|PS5
|Stellar Blade
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|April 26
|4,323
|95,422
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|4,189
|3,530,779
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,875
|5,513,822
|9
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|3,752
|1,859,718
|10
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|3,733
|4,304,838
|11
|NSw
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|Nintendo
|March 22
|3,170
|172,166
|12
|NSw
|Endless Ocean Luminous
|Nintendo
|May 2
|3,065
|42,847
|13
|PS5
|Shikakui Chikyū ni Futatabi Shikaku Miru!? Dejiboku Chikyū Bōeigun 2 Earth Defense Force: World Brothers
|D3 Publisher
|May 23
|2,980
|2,980
|14
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|2,831
|1,059,285
|15
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|2,813
|5,348,694
|16
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,466
|1,447,308
|17
|PS5
|Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana
|Nihon Falcom
|May 23
|2,303
|2,303
|18
|NSw
|C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield
|Acquire
|May 23
|2,280
|2,280
|19
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|1,936
|1,284,158
|20
|PS5
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Square Enix
|February 29
|1,872
|332,443
Source: Famitsu