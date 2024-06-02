×
Mayonaka Punch Anime's 2nd Video Reveals Theme Songs, More Staff, July 8 Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Series' 6 cast members perform opening, ending songs

Kadokawa and P.A. Works revealed the second promotional video for their original anime project Mayonaka Punch (Midnight Punch) on Sunday. The video reveals the anime's July 8 premiere, additional cast, staff, and previews the opening theme song "Gimi Gimi" by Live (pronounced "ribu," as voiced by Fairouz Ai), Ichiko (as voiced by Yuina Itō), Fū (as voiced by Hina Yomiya), Tokage (as voiced by Hitomi Ueda), and Yuki (as voiced by Ai Kayano). Masaki (as voiced by Ikumi Hasegawa) performs the ending theme song "Henshū-ten" (Edit Point).

The anime's staff also revealed a new key visual:

punch1
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
©2024 KADOKAWA/P.A.WORKS/MAYOPAN PROJECT

The newly announced cast members are:

Chika Anzai as Kikka
punch2
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
©2024 KADOKAWA/P.A.WORKS/MAYOPAN PROJECT
Reina Kondo as Otomi
punch3
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
©2024 KADOKAWA/P.A.WORKS/MAYOPAN PROJECT

The anime will premiere on July 8 on the Tokyo MX and AT-X channels at 10:30 p.m. JST. The show will then air on BS11 at 11:00 p.m. JST, and on KBS Kyoto and Sun TV at 24:00 JST (effectively, July 9 at 12 midnight JST).

The newly announced staff are:

mypn_tv_logo_web
©2024 KADOKAWA/P.A.WORKS/MAYOPAN PROJECT
The anime's six cast members were announced one a day from March 4 to 9. Previously announced cast are Ikumi Hasegawa as Masaki and Fairouz Ai as Live (pronounced "ribu"). Additionally, Yuina Itō plays the role of Ichiko, a member of the "Mayonaka Punch" group who loves cute things and "Live-sama" (including following Live's orders). Hina Yomiya voices Fū, a "Mayonaka Punch" group member who is reserved and shy, but who has the most common sense of everyone in the group. Hitomi Ueda voices Tokage, a member of "Mayonaka Punch" who loves gambling and money above all else, and she hates anything bothersome. Ai Kayano will play Yuki, who has known Live for a very long time, and who holds a grudge against Mayonaka Punch.

The "girls comedy" anime centers on Masaki, a member of the NewTuber group "Harakiri Sisters," who gets fired because of a certain incident. Aiming for a comeback, Masaki meets Live. The two girls have different goals, but together, they make a high-tension comeback and aim to reach 1 million subscribers on NewTube.

The anime will reunite the main staff of the Ya Boy Kongming! anime, including director Shū Honma, scriptwriter Hideaki Shirasaka, and studio P.A. Works. Ryōta Arima (chief animation director for The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬) is adapting Tsukasa Kotobuki's (Saber Marionette J, Cyberteam in Akihabara) original character designs for animation. "Dōga Tōkō Shōjo" (Video Submission Girls) is credited with the original work.

The project will also include a manga and a novel adaptation. Tomomi Usui's (Cube Arts) manga adaptation launched in Kadokawa's Monthly Young Ace magazine on March 4. Tsuzuro Hibi is penning the novelization, while Tsukasa Kotobuki is drawing the illustrations for the novelization.

Source: Press release


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
