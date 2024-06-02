News
Mayonaka Punch Anime's 2nd Video Reveals Theme Songs, More Staff, July 8 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kadokawa and P.A. Works revealed the second promotional video for their original anime project Mayonaka Punch (Midnight Punch) on Sunday. The video reveals the anime's July 8 premiere, additional cast, staff, and previews the opening theme song "Gimi Gimi" by Live (pronounced "ribu," as voiced by Fairouz Ai), Ichiko (as voiced by Yuina Itō), Fū (as voiced by Hina Yomiya), Tokage (as voiced by Hitomi Ueda), and Yuki (as voiced by Ai Kayano). Masaki (as voiced by Ikumi Hasegawa) performs the ending theme song "Henshū-ten" (Edit Point).
The anime's staff also revealed a new key visual:
The newly announced cast members are:
The anime will premiere on July 8 on the Tokyo MX and AT-X channels at 10:30 p.m. JST. The show will then air on BS11 at 11:00 p.m. JST, and on KBS Kyoto and Sun TV at 24:00 JST (effectively, July 9 at 12 midnight JST).
The newly announced staff are:
- Chief Animation Directors: Ryōta Arima, Sanae Satō, Masami Gohda
- Main Animator: Kayoko Nabeta
- Art Setting: Yūta Fujii
- Art Director:Yuki Maeda
- Color Key Artist: Asami Eguchi
- Compositing Director of Photography: Junya Kodama
- 2D Works: Makoto Yoshigaki
- 3D Director: Kōhei Ogawa
- Editing: Ayumu Takahashi
- Music: tape, Raku
- Music Production: Heart Company
- Sound Director: Satoki Iida
- Sound Effects: Yasumasa Koyama
- Recording Adjustment: Ayumu Anzai
- Sound Production: dugout
The "girls comedy" anime centers on Masaki, a member of the NewTuber group "Harakiri Sisters," who gets fired because of a certain incident. Aiming for a comeback, Masaki meets Live. The two girls have different goals, but together, they make a high-tension comeback and aim to reach 1 million subscribers on NewTube.
The anime will reunite the main staff of the Ya Boy Kongming! anime, including director Shū Honma, scriptwriter Hideaki Shirasaka, and studio P.A. Works. Ryōta Arima (chief animation director for The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬) is adapting Tsukasa Kotobuki's (Saber Marionette J, Cyberteam in Akihabara) original character designs for animation. "Dōga Tōkō Shōjo" (Video Submission Girls) is credited with the original work.
The project will also include a manga and a novel adaptation. Tomomi Usui's (Cube Arts) manga adaptation launched in Kadokawa's Monthly Young Ace magazine on March 4. Tsuzuro Hibi is penning the novelization, while Tsukasa Kotobuki is drawing the illustrations for the novelization.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history