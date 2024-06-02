Peach-Pit Launch Shugo Chara! Jewel Joker Sequel Manga on August 2

Original manga ran from 2006-2010, inspired 3 TV anime

Shugo Chara! Jewel Joker

This year's July issue of'smagazine announced on Monday that the sequel to manga creator duo'smanga will debut with the titlein the magazine's September issue on August 2.

The duo previously penned a new short story for the manga in March 2021 to celebrate the duo's 20th anniversary. The original manga ran from 2006 to 2010 and had 12 volumes (including the one-volume Shugo Chara! Encore! ). The manga inspired a 51-episode anime in 2007, and the sequel anime Shugo Chara!! Doki in 2008 and Shugo Chara! Party! in 2009.

Peach-Pit ( Rozen Maiden , Zombie-Loan , DearS ) ended Nishina Tesura wa Mitsukaranai (Tesura Nishina Can't Find It) — the "second season" of their Nishina Tesura manga series — in May 2018.

The duo launched their Rozen Maiden 0 manga series in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2016, and ended it in March 2019. The original Rozen Maiden manga series ran from 2002 to 2007 in Gentosha 's Monthly Comic Birz magazine and continued in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine from 2008 to 2014.

Tokyopop published Peach-Pit 's DearS and Rozen Maiden manga in North America. Del Rey and Kodansha USA Publishing released Shugo Chara! as well as Shugo Chara-chan! and Shugo Chara! Encore! , while Yen Press published their Zombie-Loan manga. All of these franchises inspired television anime.

The duo most recently launched a new manga titled Sei Shōnagon to Mōshimasu (My Name is Sei Shōnagon) in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in August 2019. The series ended on May 1. The manga centers on the famous Heian-era poet and The Pillow Book author Sei Shōnagon, and on court life in the Heian era.

