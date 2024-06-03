Osomatsu-kun Director Akira Shigino Dies at 70 Due to Bile Duct Cancer

© FUJIO AKATSUKA / PIERROT

Anime directordied last Thursday, May 30 due to bile duct cancer. He was 70. His family and some colleagues held a private funeral.

The official Twitter account for Shigino's Dino Girl Gauko 2019 anime announced the news of his death on Sunday.

Shigino is best known for two movies in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise : the 2009 anime film Crayon Shin-chan: Otakebe! Kasukabe Yasei Ōkoku and the 2010 film Crayon Shin-chan: Chō Jikū! Arashi o Yobu Ora no Hanayome . He also directed the 1988 Osomatsu-kun television anime based on Fujio Akatsuka 's manga and the subsequent Osomatsu-kun: Suika no Hoshi kara Konnichiwa Zansu! anime film.

Shigino directed the Sei Jūshi Bismarck anime, which served as the basis for the Saber Rider and the Star Sheriffs series in the United States.

Shigino also directed the Nanako SOS , Chō Kōsoku Galvion , Magical Idol Pastel Yumi , Kickers , Magical Hat , Karakuri Kengo Den Musashi Lord , Marude Dameo , Time Bokan: Royal Revival , Takoyaki Mant-Man , Tank Knights Portriss , Naisho no Tsubomi , Line Town , and Kochikame THE FINAL: Ryōtsu Kankichi Saigo no Hi , among many others.