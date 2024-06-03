Twin Star Exorcists Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga launched in November 2013, final arc started in November 2020

The July issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday through a comment by manga creatorthat hismanga will end in three chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in September.

Sukeno had stated in October 2020 that the manga was starting its final arc in November 2020. Sukeno then stated in October 2021 that the final arc is split into three parts, and the first part ended in November 2021.

Sukeno launched the manga in Jump SQ. in November 2013. Shueisha will publish the manga's 34th compiled book volume on July 4. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Funimation released the series on home video.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Grotesque monsters known as Impurities reside in Magano, a realm parallel to the present day. Exorcists purify these evil apparitions to protect the people. Rokuro Enmado is opposed to becoming an exorcist, even though he has the talent to be one, but an oracle gives him the title of "Twin Star Exorcist," the name bestowed upon married exorcists. Benio Adashino, the girl who receives the title along with Rokuro, is determined to exorcise all the Kegare, or Impurities, in the world. The two find themselves wrapped up in more and more battles together as the Twin Star Exorcists ...

Sukeno launched the Sōsei no Onmyōji Tenen Jakko ~Nishoku no Kokkeiga~ spinoff manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in August 2018 and ended the one-volume manga in December 2018. The manga is itself an adaptation of Hajime Tanaka's Sōsei no Onmyōji -Tenen Jakko- (Twin Star Exorcists - Young Tiger Bound by Heaven's Will) novel, which focuses on Seigen and Yukari. The novel shipped in Japan in August 2016. Tanaka wrote a second novel titled Sōsei no Onmyōji -Shiga Kenbyaku- , which focuses on Mayura and Shimon. The novel shipped in March 2017. Shueisha published the Sōsei no Onmyōji -Santen Haju- novel, the third novel based on the manga, in December 2018. Tanaka again penned the novel. The novel focused on the previously unknown past of Seigen, Shimon, and Tenma.